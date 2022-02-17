Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,487,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

