Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.0678

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $161,895.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,651,954 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

