Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $962.49 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002487 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion and $962.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00214488 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00025963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00429566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00060839 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,105,094,650 coins and its circulating supply is 33,613,349,613 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.