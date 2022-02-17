CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 165,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 218,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 120,486 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

