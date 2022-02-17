Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 7,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

