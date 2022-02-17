Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 4,201,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,380. Carrier Global has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

