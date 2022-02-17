Carvana (CVNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CVNA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

