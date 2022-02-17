Caspian Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $1,184.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00106954 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

