CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTT. StockNews.com cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CTT stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $399.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.19.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

