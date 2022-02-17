CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head-To-Head Comparison

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PacWest Bancorp and CBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and CBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 4.43 $606.96 million $5.10 10.02 CBB Bancorp $83.85 million 1.74 $27.53 million $2.65 5.34

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 44.87% 15.75% 1.69% CBB Bancorp 32.83% N/A N/A

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats CBB Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

