CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +19-21% yr/yr to $1.313-1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.
Shares of CBZ traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,544. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
