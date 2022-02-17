CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +19-21% yr/yr to $1.313-1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.CBIZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.

Shares of CBZ traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.30. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,544. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in CBIZ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

