CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) versus Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Head-To-Head Contrast

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $14.12 million 1.41 -$130,000.00 $0.05 60.41 Olaplex $282.25 million 44.59 $39.28 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCA Industries and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 78.82%. Given Olaplex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries 2.51% N/A N/A Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats CCA Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries Inc. engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products. The company was founded by David Edell and Ira W. Berman on March 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Lyndhurst, NJ.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

