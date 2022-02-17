CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.94

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.94 and traded as low as $51.75. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.95.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
