Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FUN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 1,399,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,261. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.
A number of brokerages have commented on FUN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
