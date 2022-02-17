Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $11.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

