Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $11.00

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.