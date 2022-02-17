Centiva Capital LP Increases Holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOV. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

