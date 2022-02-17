Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,217,193 shares of company stock valued at $272,789,892. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

