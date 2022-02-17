Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 2.03. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $4,122,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,217,193 shares of company stock worth $272,789,892 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Certara by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

