Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

