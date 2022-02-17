ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 10%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.72. 221,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,193,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

