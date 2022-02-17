ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 10%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s share price rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 221,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,193,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 28.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

