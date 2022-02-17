Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $7.27 on Thursday, hitting $298.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

