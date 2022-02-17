Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Announces Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CRL stock traded down $7.27 on Thursday, hitting $298.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.67.
Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
