Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $445.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

CRL traded down $6.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

