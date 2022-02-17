Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $445.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.
CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.
CRL traded down $6.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,005. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.