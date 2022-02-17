Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.31% of Charter Communications worth $402,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,703,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,780,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,916,256,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $599.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,464. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $614.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.90. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

