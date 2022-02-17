Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CHE opened at $468.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
