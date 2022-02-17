Chemed (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Chemed to post earnings of $5.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CHE opened at $468.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

