Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 123,309 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

