China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
CAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
