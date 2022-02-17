China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

CAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Greenridge Global raised their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.