China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Down 14.5%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)’s share price traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 29,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 7,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

