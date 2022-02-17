China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Down 14.5%

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)’s share price traded down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 29,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 7,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.
About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Dongsheng International (CDSG)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.