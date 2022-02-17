China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

