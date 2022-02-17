Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

