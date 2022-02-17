CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 18,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 18,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

