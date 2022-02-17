Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 billion-$7.66 billion.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.77. 183,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

