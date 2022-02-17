Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 5.7% of Unio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 30,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 261.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 321,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 232,261 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 22.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 158,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.13. 11,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.07 and a 200 day moving average of $216.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

