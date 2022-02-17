Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CINF opened at $128.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.72. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 638,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,759,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

