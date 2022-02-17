Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.
In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
