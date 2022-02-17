Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

