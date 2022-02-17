Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 444,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,314,793. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $239.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

