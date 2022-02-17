Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $54.25, but opened at $56.14. Cisco Systems shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 444,901 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 509,826 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

