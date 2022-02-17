Citigroup Cuts Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target to SEK 365

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from SEK 390 to SEK 365 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

