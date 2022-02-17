Citigroup Inc. Acquires 30,416 Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ideanomics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $542.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

