Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 15.74%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

