Citigroup Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,436 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Impinj Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

