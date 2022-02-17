Citigroup Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 422.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after buying an additional 702,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

Shares of Kenon stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.