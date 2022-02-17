Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,784 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 269,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,994,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,264,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

