Citigroup Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $160.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.46.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $132.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.31. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $113,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.