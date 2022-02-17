Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,452. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

