Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $11,804,654 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.