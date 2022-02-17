Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 18 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been given a CHF 18 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Clariant has a 52 week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52 week high of CHF 29.48.
Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.
