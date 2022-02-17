Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,649,136 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 30.9% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd owned 0.62% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $61,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $19.40. 218,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,878,730. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

