Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 634,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348,635. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

