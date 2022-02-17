Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 634,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348,635. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
