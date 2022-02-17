CNH Partners LLC Buys 4,900 Shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Edoc Acquisition were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 95.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 28.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 468,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 104,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

